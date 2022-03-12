Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
ECOL stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Ecology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
