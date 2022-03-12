Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ECOL stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Ecology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

