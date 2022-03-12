Brokerages Set Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target at $12.60

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKLY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $572.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.