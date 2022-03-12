Brokerages Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT at $23.24

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCDX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,998,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,778,000 after buying an additional 1,645,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

