Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

EVRG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,372. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

