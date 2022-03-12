Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $95.79

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,549,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.