Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $2,674.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,061.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASOMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Friday.

ASOMY traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $81.52.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

