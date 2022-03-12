Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,257.25

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,399.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.93) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Antofagasta stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

