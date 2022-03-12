Brokerages Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.01 billion and the lowest is $13.86 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.51 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.64 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.05. 1,633,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.