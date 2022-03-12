Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 71,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,627. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.
About SOPHiA Genetics (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
