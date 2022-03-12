Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.95 EPS

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) to post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,857. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

