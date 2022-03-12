Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.50. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $262.52. 1,976,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. Danaher has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

