Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Legacy Bridge LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.11. The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

