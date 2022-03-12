Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report $976.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.02 million. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 639,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brinker International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

