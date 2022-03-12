Brian J. Cooke Purchases 3,500 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,920 ($14,308.18).

Castings stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.06) on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.50). The company has a market cap of £135.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.30.

Get Castings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Castings in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.94) price target on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.