Breiter Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.87. 6,125,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $211.42 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average is $250.12. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

