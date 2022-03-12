Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 20,327,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $1,148,450 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.