Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.04. The stock had a trading volume of 814,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $793.31 and a 200 day moving average of $869.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

