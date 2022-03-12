Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 269,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,460. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.