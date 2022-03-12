Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,597. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 248.50. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

