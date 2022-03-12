Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $112,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 148,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVF opened at $8.62 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

