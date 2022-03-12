Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 98.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

BP Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.