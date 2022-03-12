Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,175 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

