BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of National Bank worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

