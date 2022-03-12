BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 43.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 525,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $38.51 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.