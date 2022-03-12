BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,042 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

