BMO Capital Markets Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The firm has a market cap of C$879.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.99 and a 12 month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.