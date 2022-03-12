BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 618.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. 172,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $27.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
