BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 618.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. 172,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.