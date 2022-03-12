Bitcoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $46,945.50 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 82% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $46,945.50 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.