BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 350,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.78.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
