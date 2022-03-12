BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 350,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

