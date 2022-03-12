BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,307.50 ($30.23).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,465.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,192.59. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The firm has a market cap of £134.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

