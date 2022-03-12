Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $568.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.20 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,151. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

