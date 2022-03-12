BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $281.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $284.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

