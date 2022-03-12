BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,378 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDEC. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

BDEC opened at $32.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

