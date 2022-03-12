BCS Wealth Management Buys 340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

