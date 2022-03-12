BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $221.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

