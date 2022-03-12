Base Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $754,039.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00008277 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $754,039.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 1,260.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

