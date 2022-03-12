Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.60.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$201.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.13. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$145.38 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The firm has a market cap of C$38.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

