Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

LON ALFA opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.95. The stock has a market cap of £479.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

