Barclays Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.95 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average of 10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $96,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

