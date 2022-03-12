Barclays Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.
Shares of OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.95 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average of 10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $96,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.