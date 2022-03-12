Barclays Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $12.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.