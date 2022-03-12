Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BZUN traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $46.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 3,072.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 596,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 131,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

