bAlpha Market Cap Hits $293,232.17 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $293,232.17 and approximately $264,407.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.29 or 0.00041530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

