Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

