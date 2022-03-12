B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 288,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

