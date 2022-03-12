B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

