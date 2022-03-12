Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. 285,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Avista by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

