AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.78.

AVDX stock opened at 7.24 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.88 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.69.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

