Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

AUGX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.45. 59,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,706. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.