Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 on March 31st

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of ATRI stock traded down $21.74 on Friday, hitting $721.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $668.11 and a 200 day moving average of $698.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atrion by 313.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

