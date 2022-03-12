Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.